Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PK. Barclays raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.52, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $17.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

