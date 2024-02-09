Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Hits New 52-Week High at $515.25

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $515.25 and last traded at $513.35, with a volume of 17147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $511.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.93.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $463.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.92.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $2,071,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 50,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.