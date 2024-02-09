Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to C$51.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PKI. Raymond James lifted their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Parkland from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$51.00.

Shares of PKI opened at C$45.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.35. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$27.50 and a 1-year high of C$47.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is 53.54%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 20,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.10, for a total transaction of C$882,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Pierre Patrick Gerard Magnan sold 27,061 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.82, for a total transaction of C$1,185,772.43. Also, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.10, for a total value of C$882,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 138,951 shares of company stock worth $6,132,327 in the last three months. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

