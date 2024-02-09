PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $68.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.90.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $56.13 on Thursday. PayPal has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $82.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.31. The stock has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

