PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Mizuho

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.06.

PayPal Stock Down 11.2 %

PayPal stock opened at $56.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. PayPal has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $82.85.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,344,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 36.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $718,755,000 after buying an additional 2,862,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

