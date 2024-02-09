PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.90.

PayPal Stock Down 11.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $56.13 on Thursday. PayPal has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $82.85. The stock has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average is $60.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,368,000 after purchasing an additional 423,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,405,567,000 after buying an additional 175,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after buying an additional 873,181 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

