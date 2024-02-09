PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $56.13 on Thursday. PayPal has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $82.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average is $60.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,368,000 after buying an additional 423,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,567,000 after buying an additional 175,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

