PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Lowered to Hold at DZ Bank

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. DZ Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PYPL. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.90.

Get PayPal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

PayPal Stock Down 11.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. PayPal has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $82.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.8% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 27,070.0% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 27,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.