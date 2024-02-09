PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.90.

PayPal Trading Down 11.2 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $56.13 on Thursday. PayPal has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $82.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of PayPal by 318.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 40,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 30,733 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,234,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of PayPal by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 81,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 29,850 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of PayPal by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 19,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

