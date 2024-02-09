PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.90.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $56.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average is $60.31. PayPal has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $82.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

