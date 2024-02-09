PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.06.

PayPal Stock Down 11.2 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $56.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. PayPal has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $82.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 4,514.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

