PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.06.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $56.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. PayPal has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $82.85.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,059,368,000 after acquiring an additional 423,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,567,000 after buying an additional 175,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after buying an additional 873,181 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

