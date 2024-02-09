PayPal’s (PYPL) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.90.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $56.13 on Thursday. PayPal has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $82.85. The stock has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,368,000 after purchasing an additional 423,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,567,000 after purchasing an additional 175,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

