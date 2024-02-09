PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.27 on April 1st

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 1.265 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

PepsiCo has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. PepsiCo has a payout ratio of 57.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $8.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $173.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $239.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $3,608,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $541,000. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

