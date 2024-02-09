Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Barclays

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.1 %

PFGC stock opened at $72.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $52.32 and a twelve month high of $74.74.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,998 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,010 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

