Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.27, with a volume of 206334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PERI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,646,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Perion Network by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 60,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Perion Network by 4.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,039,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,456,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Perion Network by 69.5% in the third quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 117,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Perion Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $234.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

