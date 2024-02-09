Phillips 66 (PSX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.

Phillips 66 has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Phillips 66 has a payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $13.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $146.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.67. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $149.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

