Portland General Electric (POR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of POR stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $51.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on POR. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1,022.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,105,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 86.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,554,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,890 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,473,000 after acquiring an additional 905,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 927.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 970,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,568,000 after acquiring an additional 876,246 shares during the last quarter.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.