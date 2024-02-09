Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Insider David Mh Matthews Sells 1,095 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) insider David Mh Matthews sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $80,986.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Mh Matthews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, David Mh Matthews sold 6,994 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $543,363.86.

On Tuesday, November 14th, David Mh Matthews sold 5,475 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $416,866.50.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $78.29 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.90 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average is $79.19.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Power Integrations had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.75 million. Research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Power Integrations by 27.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 15.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Power Integrations by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Power Integrations by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

