Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Cut to C$132.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$137.00 to C$132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.15% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$121.08.
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.
