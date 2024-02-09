Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Lowered to C$125.00 at ATB Capital

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$126.00 to C$125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$121.08.

PD stock opened at C$86.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$74.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$82.13. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$56.42 and a 52-week high of C$100.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

