Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$110.00 at CIBC

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PD. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Evercore set a C$142.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.08.

TSE:PD opened at C$86.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$82.13. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$56.42 and a 12-month high of C$100.23.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

