Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of America’s Car-Mart worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 776.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 43,591 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,361,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 41,378 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 14.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 232,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 24,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,980.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 673,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,782,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 24,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,980.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 673,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,782,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 18,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.71 per share, with a total value of $1,083,617.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,763,672.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $62.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.96. The company has a market cap of $399.38 million, a PE ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.69. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.61 and a 12-month high of $127.96.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($4.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($5.09). The firm had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.76 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

