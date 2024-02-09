PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.19

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $523.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of PropertyGuru Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

