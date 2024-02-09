Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

NYSE PRU opened at $108.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.46. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $109.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

