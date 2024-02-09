Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $108.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $109.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.46. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

