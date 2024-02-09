Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PRU opened at $108.61 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $109.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 36.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

