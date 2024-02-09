PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.6% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 10,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 25.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

PulteGroup Price Performance

NYSE PHM opened at $103.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.26. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $110.75.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.