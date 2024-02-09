PVH Corp. (PVH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on March 27th

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th.

PVH has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. PVH has a payout ratio of 1.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PVH to earn $11.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.3%.

PVH Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of PVH opened at $127.06 on Friday. PVH has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $128.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.22 and a 200 day moving average of $93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PVH will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $1,554,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,771.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,440 shares of company stock worth $5,198,462. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 13.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth $2,034,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 689,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,734,000 after buying an additional 142,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 84.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PVH shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.73.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

