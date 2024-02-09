PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Insider Purchases £49,760.35 in Stock

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) insider David A. Tyler acquired 46,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £49,760.35 ($62,379.78).

PZ Cussons Stock Performance

Shares of LON PZC opened at GBX 100.60 ($1.26) on Friday. PZ Cussons plc has a 12 month low of GBX 100.60 ($1.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 205.67 ($2.58). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 144.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.59. The company has a market capitalization of £431.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1,117.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25.

PZ Cussons Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

