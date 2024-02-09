Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Issued By William Blair

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fiserv in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FI. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.39.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $143.55 on Friday. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $103.99 and a 12-month high of $145.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $5,705,241,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $960,592,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $547,079,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

