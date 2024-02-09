Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for International Petroleum Corp. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:IPC)

International Petroleum Corp. (TSE:IPC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Atb Cap Markets has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for International Petroleum’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

