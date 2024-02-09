Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Steven Madden, Ltd. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $552.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.98 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Steven Madden’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average is $36.53. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $44.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,921,000 after purchasing an additional 98,155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after acquiring an additional 648,822 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,280,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,088,000 after acquiring an additional 76,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,417,000 after acquiring an additional 80,513 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,455,000 after acquiring an additional 84,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

