Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issued By Zacks Research

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $6.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.21 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CNI. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.

NYSE CNI opened at $128.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.01. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $129.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

