Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Increased by Analyst

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.31. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.60 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.15. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of C$2.59 billion during the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$107.00 price objective on National Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$102.95.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

TSE:NA opened at C$101.79 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$84.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$99.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$95.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank of Canada

In related news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$90.45 per share, with a total value of C$34,009.20. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

