Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.96. The consensus estimate for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $21.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.04 EPS.

RS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

NYSE:RS opened at $297.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.01. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $225.14 and a 52-week high of $298.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,890.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $2,839,631.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,333.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

