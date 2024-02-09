Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Cut by Sidoti Csr

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Titan International in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Titan International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Titan International Price Performance

Shares of TWI stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $881.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15. Titan International has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 108,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 12.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 13.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Featured Articles

