Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Lifted by Analyst

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Exelixis in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

EXEL opened at $20.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.76. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $551,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 558,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,317,090.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Edward Johnson bought 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,493,000 after purchasing an additional 607,183 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Exelixis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $12,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

