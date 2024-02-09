Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for CACI International Inc Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CACI International in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $5.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.40. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $20.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.91 EPS.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on CACI

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of CACI opened at $355.72 on Friday. CACI International has a 52-week low of $275.79 and a 52-week high of $359.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.09.

Insider Activity at CACI International

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total transaction of $114,702.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in CACI International by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 435.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.