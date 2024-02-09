Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given New $152.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Qualys stock opened at $169.65 on Thursday. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $191,523.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,734 shares in the company, valued at $16,395,445.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $1,139,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $191,523.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,395,445.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,753. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Qualys by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Qualys by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Qualys by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

