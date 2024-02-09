Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QLYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $169.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.67. Qualys has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $206.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $191,523.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,734 shares in the company, valued at $16,395,445.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $191,523.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,734 shares in the company, valued at $16,395,445.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $11,437,136.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,753 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 83,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after buying an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 511,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,041,000 after buying an additional 46,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,751,000 after buying an additional 185,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,744,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

