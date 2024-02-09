Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.57.

Get Qualys alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Qualys

Qualys Trading Down 4.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

QLYS opened at $169.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.69 and its 200 day moving average is $168.67. Qualys has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $206.35.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,437,136.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,437,136.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $191,523.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,395,445.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,753 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Qualys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Qualys by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.