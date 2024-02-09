Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $177.17, but opened at $163.54. Qualys shares last traded at $160.55, with a volume of 161,618 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $191,523.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,395,445.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $191,523.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,395,445.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $1,139,103.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,437,136.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,753. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.57.

Qualys Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.69 and its 200 day moving average is $168.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Qualys by 256.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 626,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,892,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,062,000 after buying an additional 122,239 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Qualys by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after buying an additional 122,168 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

