Qualys’ (QLYS) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $190.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QLYS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Qualys stock opened at $169.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 0.54. Qualys has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.69 and its 200 day moving average is $168.67.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,994,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $4,103,753. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Qualys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Qualys by 54.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

