Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 693 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 118.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $101.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.72 and a 200-day moving average of $100.35. The firm has a market cap of $214.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $108.78.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVS. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

