Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 6,642 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 709.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at $123,504,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 3.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average of $55.17. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $68.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMAT shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

