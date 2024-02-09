Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,568 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 590.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

HLMN opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.27 and a beta of 1.69. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $398.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Hillman Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLMN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Hillman Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.55.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

