Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $358,000 in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,898,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 7.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,027,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,177,000 after buying an additional 68,399 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Enovis by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENOV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Enovis in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Enovis Price Performance

NYSE:ENOV opened at $60.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average of $53.94. Enovis Co. has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.89 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

