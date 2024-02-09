Queensland Pacific Metals Limited (ASX:QPM) Insider Ariel King Acquires 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Queensland Pacific Metals Limited (ASX:QPM – Get Free Report) insider Ariel King acquired 1,500,000 shares of Queensland Pacific Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$57,000.00 ($37,012.99).
Queensland Pacific Metals Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.
About Queensland Pacific Metals
