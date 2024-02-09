QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $16.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on QNST. B. Riley upgraded QuinStreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.20.

QuinStreet Trading Up 13.8 %

Shares of QNST opened at $14.69 on Thursday. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.46 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuinStreet will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,861.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $92,456.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,961.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,861.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,010 shares of company stock valued at $996,822. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuinStreet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

